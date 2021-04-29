MOHE: Malaysia’s university students may cross state lines May 7-12 to go home for Raya break except in Sarawak

The National Security Council has agreed in a special meeting held on April 28 to allow students of institutions of higher learning to return to their homes for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri break, except for Sarawak. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 ― Students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) will be allowed to travel interstate from their campus to their homes for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays and return to campus on designated dates next month, the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) announced today.

The ministry said the National Security Council (NSC) agreed in a special meeting held on April 28 to allow such returns to their homes for IPT students on campus for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri break, except for Sarawak.

“Students are also given a choice whether to return to their homes or to remain on campus during the holidays for the festival,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that this approval is in line with the previous relaxation given by the NSC for the education sector.

To ensure that the movement of such IPT students are controlled, the ministry said it has decided on several control mechanisms where the movement of students at each IPT would be carried out in phases.

“The dates fixed for movement to return to their respective homes are on May 7 to May 12, 2021, while the movement of students returning to campus are on May 15 to May 20, 2021,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the respective IPTs would prepare letters of approval for travels across states or districts and also coordinate the dates for the trips home and back to campus for each student.

The ministry said the students would be allowed to use only three modes of travel, namely their own vehicles, being picked up by their parents or guardians, or using buses coordinated by the IPT.

“Movement using public transportation is not allowed except for flight services,” the ministry said.

While the total IPT student population numbers 1.3 million, the ministry said the movement of IPT students in conjunction with the Aidilfitri holidays is estimated to only involve the 103,994 students who are now on campus.

These 103,994 students on campus are composed of the six categories of students that were previously allowed to undergo teaching and learning sessions on campus.

A set of standard operating procedures issued by the NSC and available on the MOHE’s website only spells out procedures for movement of students within Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan, as well as from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Labuan and vice versa in line with the Aidilfitri holidays, but omits Sarawak for such movement.

