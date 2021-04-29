Eighteen youth groups call for public inquiry after yet another death in Malaysian police custody

In a statement, the group, which includes The Noeo Project, Challenger Malaysia and Undi18, expressed its concern at the apparent pattern of institutional abuse by the Royal Malaysia Police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Eighteen youth groups in Malaysia have called for a public inquiry following the death of A. Ganapathy while in police custody earlier this week.

In a statement, the group, which includes The Noeo Project, Challenger Malaysia and Undi18, expressed its concern at the apparent pattern of institutional abuse by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The group also said it was dismayed that neither the government nor PDRM had addressed this particular case, or alleged institutional abuse in general, despite mounting public pressure.

“We assert our solidarity with the family of A. Ganapathy and with the victims of police abuse, who have suffered in silence for too long.

“Therefore, we demand that the government launch an immediate public inquiry into the death of A. Ganapathy and into the institutionalisation of police abuse and strengthen our rights and protections afforded by the law in this respect,” they said in a joint statement today.

The group, which said it represents the youth of Malaysia, said it is time that the government introduced the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), as the numerous allegations that surfaced have eroded public trust.

“It is counterintuitive for police misconduct and abuse, which could be construed as institutionalised according to the seemingly widespread and underreported incidents, to be investigated by the same bodies that are alleged to be perpetuating them.

“The government’s reluctance to tackle this issue in a holistic and effective manner has resulted only in the infringement of our civil rights, and as such is unacceptable conduct by a government that now wields expansive legislative power in this state of Emergency,” they said.

Ganapathy was said to have spent 12 days in police custody from February 24 to March 8 before being admitted to hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries last week after spending more than a month in Selayang Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Ganapathy’s family claimed that his health deteriorated while in police custody and that his leg was swollen and bruised, suggesting that he had been beaten.

Yesterday, MIC, through its vice-president A. Sivaraajh, called on the Home Ministry to conduct an inquiry into the death.

Gombak district police chief Arifai Tarawe said the police are waiting for the autopsy report before commencing investigations.