Agong presents appointment letters to FT Islamic Religious Council chairman and members

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presents the letter of appointment to the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council Chairman Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar in conjunction with Nuzul Al-Quran Day at the National Palace, April 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented letters of appointment to 23 members of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) at Istana Negara here in conjunction with the Nuzul al-Quran celebration.

They were led by International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) president Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar as MAIWP chairman.

The others are Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh as MAIWP deputy chairman; Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan representing Chief Secretary to the Government; Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun; and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin who received the letter on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police.

His Majesty also presented the letters of appointment to Syariah Judiciary Department director-general Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar; Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Luqman Abdullah and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

The appointment is effective from February 10 this year until February 9, 2024, under the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993 [Act 505].

Besides that, Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail was appointed MAIWP secretary in line with Act 505. — Bernama