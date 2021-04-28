Report: Labour Dept to probe claims of unpaid wages by foreign worker who killed self

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Labour Department will investigate a deceased foreign worker’s allegation before committing suicide that his employer did not pay his salary for the past five months, an officer said.



Malaysiakini reported today that the unnamed officer at the department said it is investigating the case of the worker — reportedly a Pakistani man named Shahzad Ahmed — under the Employment Act 1955.



“The investigation will cover all related aspects under the Act, for example, Sections 19, 22, 24, 25 and 60K.



“We also took the news report as the basis of our investigation,” the officer reportedly said, referring to news reports on Shahzad’s suicide.



The officer also reportedly claimed that such investigations are typically completed within a week, and if Shazad’s claims are found to be true, his employer may be fined or face legal prosecution.



On Monday, Malaysiakini reported that Shahzad was found dead at Jalan Ampang on April 17 of apparent suicide.



Prior to his death, Shahzad had posted a video of himself on social media saying he could not take the burden caused by his unpaid wages.



Wangsa Maju police chief Ashari Abu Samah told Malaysiakini that investigations found Shahad’s employer could not afford to pay the deceased his salary from December 2020 to April this year due to “financial problems” caused by the movement control order (MCO).



Ashari was also quoted as saying that the deceased’s colleagues claimed he had family problems back in Pakistan and felt pressure to send money home.



It was further reported that the Shahzan’s employer has committed to bearing the cost of shipping Shahzan’s remains to Pakistan and will provide a goodwill payment to the deceased family.



However, the employer reportedly declined to comment on claims that Shahzan’s death was brought about by the disappointment he felt due to unpaid wages.



Malaysiakini also reported that the Pakistani Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said that Shahzad's remains would be sent back on April 30 and confirmed that his employer would be bearing the costs.