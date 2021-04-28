Kedah civil servants to get RM1,000 Aidilfitri aid

ALOR STAR, April 28 — The Kedah government today announced a special RM1,000 Aidilfitri assistance for all state civil servants.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the aid involved an allocation of RM5.3 million and would benefit 5,300 state civil servants including contract workers.

“The contribution is given in appreciation of the services, sacrifices and hard work of all civil servants in the state,” he told reporters after chairing the state Exco meeting here.

He said the payment would be made before Aidilfitri, which is expected to fall on May 13.

In KUANTAN, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said 8,000 civil servants of all grades in Pahang will receive a RM1,000 aid for Aidilfitri.

He said the payment would be made on May 7 and would also benefit federal civil servants on Grade JUSA C and above who are serving in Pahang.

“The decision was made at the Pahang State Executive Council meeting this morning, based on the state’s financial capability and the government’s caring attitude towards the people including public servants,” he said in a statement.

Wan Rosdy hoped that statutory bodies and local authorities in Pahang can make a similar payment to their officers and staff. — Bernama