SDMC: Sarawak to ban entry of foreigners from India starting tomorrow

KUCHING, April 26 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today announced an entry ban on anyone who has been to India in the last 30 days, effective tomorrow.

“This is a preventative step against the spread of double- mutant Covid-19 variant known as Variant of Concern (VoC) to the state,” the committee said in a statement.

International media recently reported that India’s capital has announced a lockdown following a ferocious new coronavirus wave with more than 200,000 fresh daily cases, believed caused by the double-mutant variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, SDMC said Sarawak recorded 615 cases today with Bintulu district registering 106, followed by Sibu with 90, Pakan (67), Kuching (55), Miri (52), Mukah (38), Kanowit (31), Lundu (25), Selangau (23), Saratok (19), Sarikei (16), Kapit (14), Belaga (9), Meradong (9), eight each in Julau, Sri Aman and Sebauh, Bau (7), four each in Song, Dalat and Tatau, three each in Tanjung Manis and Bukit Mabong while Daro, Subis, Matu, Marudi and Serian with two each and Samarahan and Beluru with one each, bringing the culumative total to 28,529 cases.

The committee said out of 615 new cases, 78 of them have shown symptoms of Covid-19 infections while they were being screened.

The rest consisted of individuals who were placed under quarantine.

Six deaths were recorded today, the largest ever registered in a single day of Covid-19 infections.

With the latest fatalities, the cumulative of the virus infection is 162.

SDMC said a total of 603 recoveries were registered today and have been allowed to return home, bringing the total number to 22,432 persons or 78.63 per cent of the total cumulative positive cases.