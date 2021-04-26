Proposal to provide cash aid for those affected by EMCO in Sabah needs to be discussed, says state assistant minister

Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, who is also the Apas state assemblyman, said the decision to enforce the EMCO or MCO was part of the government’s measures to protect the health of the people. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TAWAU, April 26 — The proposal to provide one-off cash assistance to residents affected by the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the state will be submitted to the higher level for consideration.

Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said he personally received the proposal from residents in EMCO localities in the Tawau district and such request needs to be discussed in the interest of the people.

“Actually, I’m often contacted by the people in Tawau especially those in EMCO areas who give many ideas to ease their burden and others,” he told reporters here, today.

Since April 1, a total of 14 localities have been placed under the EMCO in Tawau.

Nizam, who is also the Apas state assemblyman, said the decision to enforce the EMCO or movement control order (MCO) was part of the government’s measures to protect the health of the people so that they would not be badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tawau district health officer Dr G. Navindran said Covid-19 cases in the district have been increasing with 500 active cases recorded to date.

Hence, he said it was crucial to implement measures to curb the virus transmission, including through the enforcement of EMCO and MCO.

“For the time being, hospital wards are almost full with Covid-19 patients in the third and fourth stages...this is worrying,” he said.

Dr Navindran also urged the people to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures and give their full cooperation to help flatten the Covid-19 curve. — Bernama