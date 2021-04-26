Hadi: Those who oppose Emergency are worse than religious extremists

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang waves at reporters at the 2020 Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today labelled those who oppose the Emergency as “political extremists” whose greed is worse than those of religious extremists who disregard human life in order to achieve their political agenda.

Abdul Hadi went as far as to say the aforementioned group of individuals were more reprehensible than religious extremists who detonate explosives and commit murders with far fewer casualties than those who have succumbed to Covid-19 globally.

“There is a lot of news about the existence of religious extremists. However, many have overlooked the current emergence of political extremists, who have forgotten human life in order to achieve their political agenda.

“In Malaysia, there now exists groups that oppose the Emergency declaration as a result of the pandemic.

“It is as if they are not residing on this plague-stricken Earth. The reason is a mere political one to regain power that has been lost,” he said in a statement.

The Marang MP also said these “political extremists” remained completely indifferent to the possibility of impending danger through their constant manoeuvring, regardless of the risks of an ongoing pandemic.

He metaphorically likened said political manoeuvres to “hungry sharks trying to conceal themselves behind a rock” since these “plotters” were finding it difficult to regain power by any means necessary.

“The reason is because they have gone too far in politics to the point of inundating the economy and security which are merely just a refuge for all the greediness in their politicking.

“Even though economic and security factors are used as excuses, they are merely a facade for their extreme political lust.

“They are still unable to discard their crazed and excessive political behaviour because they have lost power under the delusion of power struggles amongst one another in their group.

“Yet, it is not easy for a ferocious and large shark to conceal itself,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah previously consented to the proclamation of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 infections has subsided.