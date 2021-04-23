Minister calls on Malaysians to take up jobs in plantation sector

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said most of them were uninterested in the work because they had been categorising it as the ‘3Ds’ or dirty, difficult and dangerous. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA NERUS, April 23 — Local people are urged to take up jobs in the plantation sector to meet the job market and earn a lucrative income.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said most of them were uninterested in the work because they had been categorising it as the “3Ds” or dirty, difficult and dangerous.

“They, including couples with children, do not see the benefits provided. We provide housing, schools, mosques...all plantation companies will provide (the facilities) because there are acts and ordinances that must be followed by all parties,” he said.

He said this to reporters after handing over donations to about 200 people comprising asnaf and orphans in the Kuala Nerus parliamentary constituency here today.

Mohd Khairuddin said those interested to work in the sector could get information through the ministry’s website, plantation companies or JobsMalaysia. — Bernama