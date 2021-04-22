Kuala Lumpur High Court sentences widower to death for drug trafficking

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid handed down the sentence to Shahfary Sabri, 47, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution case.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A widower was sent to the gallows by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of trafficking 149.5 grams of methamphetamine three years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid handed down the sentence to Shahfary Sabri, 47, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution case.

The father of six was charged with trafficking the drugs in a hotel room here on October 19, 2018, under Section 38B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution called a total of five witnesses while the accused was the sole defence witness who testified at the trial which began on September 3, 2020.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abd Hadi prosecuted, while Shahfary was represented by lawyer Haris Salleh Hamzah. — Bernama