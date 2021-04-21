MCO: Tawau police warn of strict action over damaging of barbed wire, barricade tapes

Tawau Police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said those who committed the offence could be investigated under the Penal Code, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, as well as the Police Act 1967. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TAWAU, April 21 — The Tawau District police station has warned of strict action against irresponsible individuals who damage police property including barbed wire and barricade tape installed along several routes during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO)

Tawau Police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said those who committed the offence could be investigated under the Penal Code, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, as well as the Police Act 1967.

“The installation of barbed wire and tape on certain routes indicates that the area is closed, and serves as a stern reminder to the public that the road cannot be used as long as the MCO is implemented,” he said in a statement here tonight.

In the meantime, he urged the public to come forward and file complaints if they saw any individuals engaged in such acts.

He was commenting on several viral pictures on social media showing the barbed wire and barricade tape installed by the police along several routes believed to have been damaged by irresponsible individuals.

The MCO in Tawau was initially implemented from April 3 to April 16, however, it has since been extended to April 30. — Bernama