New digital tourism site lets users interact virtually, get information on destinations in Malaysia, says minister

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks at the launch of Tourism Malaysia’s digital brochures in Kuala Lumpur, April 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Interactive Digital Brochures, which is a digital tourism site, opens a wider dimension to users, allowing them to interact virtually while exploring information on tourist destinations in the country.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the site was a move to rebrand Tourism Malaysia’s digital brochures.

“Interactive Digital Brochures which can be accessed through the ebrochures.malaysia.travel microsite gives new life to digital brochures in pdf format (Portable Document Format) which previously could only be downloaded and printed,” she said in her speech at the launch here today.

Nancy said the site was designed to be mobile responsive with a multi-screen compatibility feature which could be accessed via various mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or laptops, adding it also incorporated various multimedia elements such as text, graphics, animation, and video for effective delivery of information.

She added the interactive site contains five most popular Tourism Malaysia brochures among tourists, namely Malaysia Travel Guide; Kuala Lumpur the Dazzling Capital City; Langkawi the Jewel of Kedah; Islands and Beaches and Adventures with Nature.

“The site also comes with a share option that allows the content of the brochure to be shared more easily across other applications such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and others,” she said.

Nancy said to promote Malaysia as one of the preferred destinations in the region, Motac through Tourism Malaysia was constantly formulating innovative strategies to revitalise the country’s domestic tourism industry affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One of the key initiatives being implemented is the concept of comprehensive digitalisation in line with the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nancy urged members of the public to use the information provided on the interactive site and take the opportunity to have safe family holidays by adhering to the standard operating procedures set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama