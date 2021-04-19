Khairy: National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme on track; Malaysia only trails behind Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia

Senior citizens are pictured at the Caring Society Complex to receive their Covid-19 shot under phase two of Penang’s immunisation drive in George Town April 19, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) remains on schedule and Malaysia is only trailing behind Singapore, Indonesia and Cambodia with its vaccine rollout, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

In a joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on the start of the second inoculation phase, Khairy, who also leads the NIP, stressed that everyone must still follow their designated phases, despite registering early.

He also pointed to the United Kingdom as an example, saying that the country did not open registration to those seeking to be vaccinated, until it had completed its scheduled phases for targeted groups based on age.

“I want to state that we are still following the schedule. There are those who are saying it is taking too long, among others. If we look at other nations, they too follow the schedule.

“The UK follows their age schedule: 70, 60, 50. In Malaysia too, we follow our schedule. The second phase is for the elderly, those with comorbidity diseases and the disabled. Once part of the second phase is done, we will begin the third phase when supply is sufficient and I have already said that we will be getting more vaccine supplies from June onwards.

“And if we look at the vaccination rate in Malaysia, compared to other Asean nations, we are only behind Singapore, Indonesia and Cambodia. The others, the Philippines, Thailand etc., are behind us.

He said that Selangor would begin its second round on April 26.

“The execution of phase one is still ongoing for 258,783 frontline workers, mostly to complete their second dose.

“States like Selangor are still in the midst of finishing their vaccination for frontliners. Selangor begins its second phase on April 26. ThIs is to address why Selangor has not yet begun (the second phase). We had some backlog in Selangor with regards to frontliners. When this is done, then we can begin for Selangor on April 26,” he added.

Khairy said that 9,916 people are scheduled to receive their jabs today, with an estimated 110,000 overall, for the second phase.

However, he said that the number is expected to increase, depending on the vaccine supplies to be received by Malaysia.