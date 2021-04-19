Azmin downplays #KerajaanGagal brickbats as mere ‘sentiments’, says PM not talking politics now to focus on Covid-19, economy

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin speaks to a mosque congregant at Masjid Jamek Al-Amaniah, Batu Caves, April 19, 2021. With him is Gombak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has dismissed the recently trending #KerajaanGagal hashtag protest by the public, which means “failing government” in Malay, saying it is mere sentiments by those online.

The Gombak MP also said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has even rarely touched on politics as he is focusing on bigger picture issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

“That is just a sentiment, we don’t want to base ourselves on this sentiment and we want to focus on bigger issues which is Covid-19 and economy.

“This is our focus right now, this is why PM rarely talk about politics, because he feel responsible to keep the safety of the people,” he said after a terawih prayer session attended by Muhyiddin in a mosque in his constituency Gombak.

Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who along with Azmin had defected from PKR to support Perikatan Nasional and joined Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

