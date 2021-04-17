Health minister: 438,220 individuals complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said during the same period, 687,176 individuals received the first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 doses administered in the country to 1,125,396. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A total of 438,220 individuals have received both doses of their vaccine shots under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, as of yesterday.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said during the same period, 687,176 individuals received the first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 doses administered in the country to 1,125,396.

He said the five states with the highest number of recipients receiving the first dose were Selangor with 97,416 followed by Kuala Lumpur (78,086), Sarawak (67,624), Johor (63,295) and Perak (56,295).

The five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses so far were Selangor with 63,126 individuals, followed by Perak (48,795), Sabah (43,033), Kuala Lumpur (38,642) and Sarawak (33,291).

As for the number who have signed up for the immunisation programme, Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 8,902,528 or 36.4 per cent had registered with Selangor recording the highest number, totalling 2,347,091. — Bernama