Sarawak police chief: EMCO at Borneo Height centre as 295 more trainees positive for Covid-19

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (left) in a discussion with Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail (right) at the police training centre, April 16, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Deputy Chief Minister's Office

KUCHING, April 16 — Another 295 trainees at the Police Training Centre at Borneo Height on Penrissen Road have contracted Covid-19, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said today

He said an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) has been enforced at the centre beginning today until 29 April.

Aidi said this was necessary in view of the increasing number of positive cases and fears that it has spread to the surrounding community.

“We have now a total number of 415 trainees who are infected,” he said after accompanying Deputy Chief Minister and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah to visit the EMCO Operation Room at the training centre.

He said 20 teaching staff and their family members have also tested positive for Covid-19.

“I hope with this EMCO, we can curb the further spread and to bring the numbers down.

“We want to end this outbreak here as soon as possible,” he added.

On April 13, 61 trainees were infected with Covid-19.

The index case was a trainee who underwent a swab test at the Kota Sentosa Health Clinic on April 9 and was confirmed positive on April 12.

The trainee from Perlis had arrived for the training on November 22, 2020.

Currently, all those infected are being treated at the centre itself.

The Health Department has set up a 24-hour health clinic and a Covid Assessment Centre (CAC) there.

It has also conducted active case detection (ACD) operations there from April 12 to 14 which involved 633 people.

The second ACD from April 17 to 19 is expected to involve some 2,000 others.

State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Sri Sim Kui Hian, camp commandant SAC Razali Mohamad and deputy director of the state health department Dr Rosemawati Ariffin were among those present.



