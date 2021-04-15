Housing and Local Government Ministry approves RM6.3m fund to Kuala Langat Municipal Council, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Langat April 15, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

BANTING, April 15 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has approved RM6.3 million to the Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) to improve the economic activities, tourism and income of the local people.

Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said of the amount, RM300,000 has been approved for Taman Langat Utama apartment’s water tank repair, electrical wiring and stair railings and RM1 million tourism budget for Banting Waterfront.

“Several applications have been approved in principle, a total of RM5 million to MPKL and they will prioritise areas that needed to be done first,” she told reporters after her official visit to MPKL here today.

Zuraida said Kuala Langat has been a focus area for investors and it would become more rapid than the other local authorities in Selangor.

“Investors’ focus has shifted to the Kuala Langat area and it has the resources to increase income in terms of tourism and industry that will bring revenue to MPKL,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said KPKT would also focus on things that would provide access for local people to engage in economic activities to counter the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), MPKL recorded the highest investment in Malaysia at RM5.7 billion last year, involving the paper industry. — Bernama