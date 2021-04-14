Young people benefit from wisdom of older generation, says Umno election director

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to the members of the press after attending the launch of Taj International College’s TT Hall in Ipoh April 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 14 — Umno election director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today said that both age and ability to serve are important considerations for those who wish to stand as MP.

Tajuddin said this when asked to comment on the suggestion by some non-government organisations (NGO) that prospective parliamentarians should be below 65.

“It is OK; then people like me can rest. We have always encouraged young people as they have physical and mental advantages.

“But there are also disadvantages. Young people lack experience. Most important is what they can contribute in return for the responsibility given to them,” he told a press after attending the launch of Taj International College’s TT Hall here.

Earlier this month, a total of eight NGOs suggested that the age limit for MPs should be lowered to 65.

They were Gerakan Belia 4B Malaysia, Keilmuan Nasional, Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung, Majlis Belia India Malaysia, Majlis Belia Hindu Malaysia, Majlis Belia Negeri Perak, Majlis Belia Wilayah Persekutuan and Pergerakan Belia India Muslim Malaysia (Gepima).

Tajuddin, who is the Pasir Salak MP, pointed out that being an MP involves many responsibilities and not all have been successful in the post, their age notwithstanding.

“Many young figures were given the responsibility in the past. Some have succeeded, and others not.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have always given young people this opportunity. However, they still need the help, guidance and wisdom of older people,” he said.

“What is good for the country is a combination of young and old people working together,” he added.