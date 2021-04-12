Rasuah Busters campaign wants Malaysians to walk 100 million steps to combat corruption

Karangkraf chairman Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub (centre) and MACC Senior Assistant Commissioner Alexander S. Kunghi (centre left) launching ‘Malaysia 100 Juta Langkah Menentang Rasuah’ campaign in Shah Alam, April 12, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Anti-corruption movement Rasuah Busters has started a virtual campaign dubbed “Malaysia 100 Million Steps Against Corruption” in the spirit of creating awareness against graft in the country.

Event organiser and partner Checkpoint Spot Sdn Bhd said its campaign targets 10,000 Malaysians of all ages to join and pledge to walk against corruption between 10,000 to 50,000 steps within 30 days per-participant which will kickstart from tomorrow until June 30.

“A 100 million steps event is the first in Malaysia and the world,” its chief executive Benjamin Yeow touted.

Participants will also be eligible to participate in the Grand Lucky Draw which has 40 prizes to be won including Apple iPhone 12 Pro, said Benjamin.

“We added an element of fun in our quest against corruption through this event. We want to empower Malaysians to send a strong message that we have come together in solidarity and walked 100 million steps against corruption,” Yeow added.

Rasuah Busters founder Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub today welcomed a strategic coalition dubbed “Coalition of the Willing” with the authorities, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and corporations to be directly involved in the implementation of the campaign to realize all levels of society.

“We hope Rasuah Busters movements will be more organised and orderly,” Husamuddin, who is also the chairman of Karangkraf Media Group, said during the launch.

Last Monday, a foundation dubbed Sinar Untuk Malaysia (Hope For Malaysia) was launched by Husamuddin, under which Rasuah Busters is organised.

Hussamuddin said that the foundation will be funded and owned by the public.

He said the campaign aims to tackle all manner of corruption from bribery, extortion, cronyism, nepotism, patronage, influence peddling to graft and embezzlement.