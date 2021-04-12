Covid-19 fourth wave in Malaysia a real possibility, warns Ismail Sabri, citing Health Ministry data

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters after the naming ceremony of Malaysia's first locally produced High Mobility Armoured Vehicle in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — Malaysia is at risk of a fourth wave of the coronavirus that has infected over 350,000 people and caused over 1,300 death nationwide, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The defence minister who is also in charge of Covid-19 cluster matters said the information was derived from the Health Ministry’s risk assessment over the past 14 days in states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Overall, the ministry has confirmed that Covid-19 cases in most states are presently not stable, with its R0 increasing past one,” he said in a news broadcast.

MORE TO COME