Cops raid entertainment centre in KL, 24 people fined for Covid-19 SOP violations

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Twenty-four individuals were slapped with a RM5,000 fine each for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), during a raid at an entertainment centre in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in the 8.30pm raid, 24 individuals, including the owner of the outlet, seven women, four Bangladeshi men and eight Thai women, aged between 20 and 50, were also detained.

Investigations found that the entertainment centre which is located in a hidden area and equipped with security and CCTV surveillance, only accepted regular customers.

“The owner of the outlet was also issued a RM25,000 fine, under Regulation 11, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No 4) Regulations 2021,” he said in a statement today.

In a separate case, Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said they were looking for a male driver of a Lexus car who fled a police roadblock mounted at the Kajang toll plaza, yesterday.

“Police had asked the driver to stop but he refused and fled the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sabri urged the public with information on the man to come forward to assist in police investigation into the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving recklessly and Section 186 of the Penal Code for preventing civil servants from carrying out their duties. — Bernama