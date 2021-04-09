Malaysian Red Crescent formally receives ambulance, lorry and medical service vehicles from Japanese govt

The Malaysian Red Crescent Society received two negative pressure ambulance, one lorry and two four-wheel drive medical service vehicles from the Japanese government April 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) today formally received two negative pressure ambulance, one lorry and two four-wheel drive medical service vehicles from the Japanese government.

The vehicles were handed over by the Japanese ambassador to Malaysia Oka Hiroshi at the MRCS headquarters here today. Also present was MRCS National Chairman Tunku Temenggong Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Another four-wheel drive was handed over to MRCS late last year, and it was delivered to Sabah and had already been utilised to extend assistance to those in need in remote areas.

The vehicles were presented through The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and funded by Government of Japan Covid-19 Pandemic Grant to IFRC for Malaysia.

Oka said as soon as Covid-19 began impacting on the societies of the world in March last year, the Japanese government contributed approximately USD24 million (RM100 million) in total to 27 countries including Malaysia, through IFRC.

For Malaysia, he said, US$970,000 (RM4.1 million) has been disbursed and fully utilised through IFRC with the aim of supporting the vulnerable and deprived people suffering from the pandemic. The assistance were disbursed in the form of food packages and hygiene kits to households in the B40 category, and those with children and the physically challenged.

The assistance also includes Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as surgical masks mainly in Sabah, procurement of medical service vehicles and trucks for transportation, procurement of ICT equipment for the Malaysian Red Crescent Society to hold virtual meetings, and providing education assistance such as remote learning.

Meanwhile, Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz, in her speech, said the ambulances are currently being utilised to transport patients suspected of Covid-19 and for 24-hour emergency calls while the other vehicles are used in transporting personnel, PPE, hygiene supplies, water purification equipment and other essential items in both urban and rural areas throughout the country.

She said MRCS is very grateful for the vehicles donated by the Japanese government and that they will help MRCS provide better quality and efficient services. — Bernama