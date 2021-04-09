MACC arrest six over intrusion into Immigration network

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested six people suspected of installing devices and software to illegally access the Immigration Department's MyIMMs System.



The MACC said the arrestees included four technical employees of a systems supplier aged between 35 and 39 years’ old and two Immigration personnel aged 34 and 42.



“The detention of the four employees of the supplier company has led to the discovery of several computers at the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) that have been equipped with hacking devices and software.



“A string of IT hardware and computers were confiscated from JIM’s office. Also seized were laptops and External Hard Disks belonging to employees of the system supplier company which were used for system hacking purposes.



“So far, the MACC has identified four well -known hotels around Kuala Lumpur that have been used as hacking operations centers,” the MACC said in a statement.



The arrests were part of a joint operation with Immigration carried out on Apr 6 at 22 locations in Kuala Lumpur and Sg Petani.



Previously, authorities arrested the suspected syndicate leader with the title of Datuk and four members of the syndicate including a former Immigration officer.



A total of 147 bank accounts (30 individuals & 11 companies) containing nearly RM10 million have been frozen.



An estimated 30 pieces of property worth RM11.9 million and 66 vehicles valued at RM13.7 million have also been seized as part of the operation.