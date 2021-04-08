Johor allows ‘tarawih’ prayers in mosques and surau for Ramadan

The statement also said the implementation of the programmes which will be effective from Ramadan 1, needs to be carried out in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by JAINJ, Health Ministry and National Security Council. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, April 8 — The Johor state government has allowed the ihya’ Ramadan (enliven Ramadan) programme, comprising tarawih prayers and other activities in mosques and surau in the state, to be carried out throughout the fasting month.

The matter was announced in a joint statement by the State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi, Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) director Datuk Md Rofiki Samsudin, here, today.

The statement also said the implementation of the programmes which will be effective from Ramadan 1, needs to be carried out in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by JAINJ, Health Ministry and National Security Council.

“The performance of tarawih prayers should give priority to adult men and boys aged seven years old and above. There is no limit on the congregation capacity inside the mosque and surau but the congregation must adhere to the SOP and practise physical distancing,” according to the statement.

Breaking fast, pre-dawn meal and supper feast inside the mosque and surau are also allowed, to be carried out in a specific area with packed meals, while buffet is not allowed.

“‘Bubur lambuk’ distribution programme inside the mosque and surau area is also allowed, but cooking activities are not allowed,” it said. — Bernama