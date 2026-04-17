PORT KLANG, April 17 — The government has agreed to equip the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) with necessary armaments, with procurement to begin before year-end, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the matter had been discussed in meetings with the ministry, and the Cabinet had agreed to the need, following a shooting incident involving the AKPS Bukit Kayu Hitam commander, Mohd Nasaruddin Mohd Nasir, in February.

“We have agreed on the need for armaments, but only the type has yet to be decided. There are various options, such as taser guns or light weapons like pistols. Both options are being studied by the Home Ministry’s Secretary-General, in line with Cabinet instructions, which I have conveyed for implementation.

“Whether they are equipped first with taser guns or pistols, or both, is still being studied by the ministry’s Secretary-General,” he said, at a press conference after the Home Ministry’s programme to release the ashes of Quranic texts and materials, formed into blocks, into the sea aboard Maritime Vessel (KM) Tun Fatimah, here, today.

Saifuddin said the matter could not be delayed any longer, given the high-risk nature of AKPS duties, adding that further developments will be announced in the near future.

Previously, Saifuddin was reported as saying that the government is prepared to support the needs of AKPS, including in terms of armaments and safety equipment, to ensure that the agency can carry out its responsibilities more effectively.

In an incident on Feb 25, a Proton X70, driven by Mohd Nasaruddin, was reportedly shot at, at about 5.40 am, at a slip road near Masjid Muhajirin in Bukit Kayu Hitam, about one kilometre from the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Mohd Nasaruddin, who was on his way to perform Subuh prayers, escaped unharmed. — Bernama