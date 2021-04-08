Duo scalded by fuel oil aboard cargo ship MV Rapallo off Port Dickson

SEREMBAN, April 8 — Two Romanian crew of a bulk carrier MV Rapallo which anchored at the Jimah Energy Ventures (JEV) Terminal, Port Dickson, near here, were scalded due to exposure to fuel oil while on duty in the ship's engine room.

The Malaysian Marine Department (JLM) said the two men were sent to Port Dickson Hospital for treatment and then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It said the department is investigating to ascertain the real cause of the incident.

MV Rapallo is at the JEV Terminal for cargo loading, it said in a statement today. — Bernama



