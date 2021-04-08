Dr Noor Hisham: Unregistered medicines, cosmetic products worth over RM800,000 seized in Perak

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the seized items included bodybuilding supplement products which contained poisons such as yohimbine and testosterone. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Ministry of Health MOH) has seized 105 types of unregistered medicines and unnotified cosmetic products, worth over RM800,000 from three premises in Perak, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said the seized items included bodybuilding supplement products which contained poisons such as yohimbine and testosterone.

“This seizure came following an inspection based on information received by the Perak State Health Department Pharmacy Enforcement Division that there was retail sale of the products by the premises’ owners.

“An operation was conducted on April 5 at the three premises in Ipoh. The premises are suspected to be one of the largest distribution networks of such products for the Perak market,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said testosterone is a hormone categorised as a controlled poison and could only be taken on the advice of doctors and pharmacists, and the hormone had often been misused by individuals to build muscles.

“Individuals or companies found to be involved in the sale of these drugs and cosmetic products will be investigated under the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

“The offence provides for a fine of not more than RM25,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years or both if an individual is convicted for the first time or a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than five years or both for subsequent offences,” the statement read.

Companies found guilty can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also reminded individuals or companies selling unregistered products and unnotified cosmetic products to stop selling, distributing or using them immediately as their quality and safety were not assured.

“The public must check the product registration status or cosmetics notification before buying by checking the website under ‘Product Status’ or contact the National Pharmacy Regulatory Division (NPRD) at 03-78835400,” he said. — Bernama