Warisan sues former Sebatik assemblyman after he joins Bersatu

Sebatik State Assemblyman Hassan A Gani Pg Amir from Warisan announced his resignation and expressed support for Sabah's GRS coalition government, in Kota Kinabalu, February 25, 2021.

KOTA KINABALU, April 7 — Parti Warisan Sabah has sued former Sebatik assemblyman Hassan Gani Amir today to compel him to vacate the seat as promised prior to the election.

A writ of summons was delivered to Hassan’s residence in Manggatal here by Warisan’s lawyers Liaw Kee Siong just two-days after Hassan submitted membership application to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Warisan is seeking, among others, a declaration from the High Court that Hassan breached his oath to remain with Warisan if he won until the end of the term of the current assembly.

According to court documents, Warisan claims that Hassan was picked as candidate for Warisan on condition that he remain loyal to the party and would not betray the trust and mandate given to the party by the voters.

Warisan had previously made public a pledge of loyalty made by Hassan that he would resign as an assemblymen if he defects or leaves the party before the dissolution of the current term of the state assembly.

As part of the conditions, he had also submitted a pre-signed resignation letter that could be used against him in the event he breaks the pledge made on September last year before he was put up as the Warisan candidate.

Hassan announced he was leaving Warisan on February 25 this to become an independent supporting the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition.

Warisan subsequently submitted the pre signed resignation letter to the Sabah State Assembly Speaker at the same time Hassan told the Speaker that he had no intention to leave. The Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya decided that the resignation letter could not be accepted and that Hassan remains an independent state assemblyman.

Hassan applied to join Bersatu on Monday, submitting his application during the party’s second anniversary dinner.