Foreign worker jumps from third floor of condo to escape Immigration Dept raid

General Operations Force personnel try to break open a door during the Immigration Department’s integrated operation at a construction site in Setapak, April 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — An Indonesian worker made a daring attempt to jump from the third floor of a 35-storey condominium to avoid arrest by the Immigration Department in an integrated operation at a construction site in Setapak here today.

The move by the man in his 30s was in vain because he not only failed to escape from the authorities in the operation at 12.30pm but broke his right leg in the jump.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the man was believed to be trying to flee as he did not have any valid work documents.

“The integrated operation also found several illegal immigrants hiding on the highest floor of the condominium under construction. Nonetheless, all of them were apprehended in the raid,” he told reporters here today.

According to him, 269 undocumented migrants were detained in the operation at the construction site.

“They comprise 191 Bangladeshi men, 44 men and 13 women from Indonesia; 18 men and a woman from Myanmar apart from two Vietnamese women,” he said.

The integrated operation was mounted by about 120 officers and personnel from police, National Registration Department, Civil Defence Force and Labour Department.

“The cases will be investigation under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairul Dzaimee warned employers against employing illegal immigrants or face stern actions under the Immigration Act. — Bernama