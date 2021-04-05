Zuraida: Putrajaya looking to extend home ownership campaign till end of 2021

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Ampang March 27, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The government is looking to extend the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) until the end of this year, says Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She informed that she had requested Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to allow the extension.

“However, the MoF will probably review the conditions, and they will be a little different from the existing ones," she told reporters after attending Malaysia's Best Managed and Sustainable Property Award 2021 here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said as of Feb 28, 2021, a total of 34,354 units of houses worth RM25.6 billion were successfully sold for the 2020-2021 HOC campaign, with discounts totalling RM4.3 billion.

The HOC in 2020 was implemented with stamp duty exemption, as well as a 10 per cent discount for eligible applicants to purchase houses worth RM300,000 to RM2.5 million. — Bernama