Transport Ministry restores ECRL to BN-era ‘Northern Alignment’

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — The Transport Ministry (MoT) officially announced today the realignment of the East Coast Rail Link’s (ECRL) Section C to the original route approved under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said in a press conference here that the Cabinet approved the realignment during a meeting on September 2 last year.

“The original alignment for Section C, which is also known as the Northern Alignment, will see the ECRL traverse from Mentakab to Port Klang via Bentong, Gombak and Serendah, compared to the Southern Alignment via Negri Sembilan.

“MoT, which supervises the implementation of the ECRL, had closely examined the Northern Alignment and found that it will enhance the viability of the ECRL project and provide further economic, environmental and social benefits,” he added.

MORE TO COME