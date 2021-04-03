Report: All Umno ministers, deputy ministers and GLC chairmen to quit posts by August, says Tajuddin

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman also said he will quit his post as Prasarana Malaysia chairman at the same time. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has said all Umno members currently serving in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will vacate their posts by this August.

Free Malaysia Today reported the Umno election director as saying that this includes ministers, deputy ministers and GLC chairmen, as part of the party’s decision made at its recent general assembly to pull out of PN in August should Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin not dissolve Parliament by then.

Tajuddin also said he will quit his post as Prasarana Malaysia chairman at the same time.

“I will follow the decision of the Umno annual general assembly. I will hold the position till Parliament is dissolved,” he said in an interview.

He added that this would lead to PN’s collapse, referring to the fact that Umno has the most number of seats in the Dewan Rakyat as part of the ruling coalition.

The Umno supreme council member also said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s barrage of criticism ultimately drove it to end their cooperation.

“Bersatu says Umno has gone down the drain, that it is full of corruption. Such criticism is a betrayal.

“Umno should instead be credited for its success in developing the country. Look at the country’s development, it was not like this 20 or 30 years ago. Today Kuala Lumpur is a world-class city,” he was quoted as saying.

Tajuddin is one of several Umno veterans who have addressed the issue of party members leaving their posts in the PN government, with others including Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz also echoing similar sentiments.