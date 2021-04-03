Only 7.6 million of targeted 26.7 million people have registered for Covid-19 vaccination so far, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech during the Blood Donation Drive 2021 programme in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The number of people who have registered for Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application is still low compared to the total number of Malaysians and non-citizens eligible to be vaccinated, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said that as of yesterday, only 7.6 million of the targeted 26.7 million people have signed up through the MySejahtera application.

“I consider this figure as still small. For sure, this (getting the numbers) is important to reach our desired level to more successfully contain the Covid-19 transmission and at the same time to revitalise or restore the country’s economy more rapidly.

“There is a correlation between rolling off the vaccine plan and the recovery of our nation’s economy,” he said when officiating the Blood Donation Drive 2021 programme here today.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has been plaguing the country and the world, and the problem has yet to be resolved with the emergence of new variants in the community. — Bernama