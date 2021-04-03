Halimah Sadique: Two Unity committees to be established this year

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique speaks during the appreciation ceremony for the Rukun Negara Club and Rukun Negara Secretariat in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLUANG, April 3 — The establishment of two Unity Committees aimed at strengthening the role of the Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) in the country will be finalised this year, after it is tabled at the Cabinet meeting soon.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said the committees involved the Unity Exco Committee and the District Consensus Committee.

She said the Unity Exco Committee comprised all unity exco members in each state regardless of party, whether government or opposition.

“They will sit together as a committee to ensure the national unity agenda can be realised,” she told reporters after officiating the Malaysia Prihatin Programme: Empowering KRT Leadership in the Kluang/Batu Pahat/Mersing Zone at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail, Dataran Tasik Kluang, here, today.

Halimah said district officers in each state would act as government mediators in the District Consensus Committee to express the voice of the community in their areas.

In a separate development, the Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament said the ministry was in the process of distributing grants amounting to RM50 million to 8,330 KRTs with a total of 250,000 members nationwide.

She said the grant distribution started in Melaka last week involving a total of 249 KRTs with an allocation of RM1.49 million.

“This will be followed by Johor, Perak, Selangor and other states. Once the grants have been received, they (KRT) can start planning to achieve the national unity policy,” she said.

Last February, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched the National Unity Policy and the National Unity Blueprint 2030 as an initiative to strengthen unity that is inclusive, clear and cohesive targeted for the next 10 years. — Bernama