After Undi18 pushed to 2022, 18 Malaysian youths sue PM, EC for right to vote by July

Tharma Pillai speaks during a press conference on Undi18's lawsuit at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall April 2, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — A symbolic 18 Malaysian youths sued the prime minister, the federal government and the Election Commission (EC) today in a bid to ensure those aged 18 to 20 can register to vote by July 2021 instead of only after September next year.

In their lawsuit filed today at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur via a judicial review application, the 18 youths are seeking 14 court orders.

This includes a declaration that the government's action in delaying the lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 to be irrational, illegal, disproportionate and amounts to voter suppression.

The other declaration sought is for a declaration that those aged 18 to 20 have a legitimate expectation that they will have the right to vote by July 2021.

Among other things, they are also seeking a court order to quash the government's decision to delay the implementation of the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18.

