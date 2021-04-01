Ex-rapper Altimet joins PKR, says prodded by thoughts about children’s future

Music producer, actor and singer Altimet during the Temu Anwar session at Flamingo hotel in Ampang, April 1, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Rapper-turned-producer Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Alhadad or Altimet said today he joined PKR to work towards giving his children a better nation.

“So from the time I kept looking into myself and prioritising myself, now I feel is the time, or the longer I go through life, it is more important that I think of others, about my children.

“That’s why I am more alert on the latest happenings in the country and others,” said the 42-year-old who joined Gombak PKR.

“I think about what kind of Malaysia that I want to leave for our children, because my father left a peaceful and prosperous Malaysia. What am I going to give my children. That’s why I’m here,” he said to thunderous applause from a packed audience here, at the Flamingo Hotel By the Lake.

Syed Ahmad received his membership from his mother, Jamalah Agil Alsagoff, who is a current PKR member, watched over by PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at the “Meet Anwar” event.

Actor and producer Datuk Afdlin Shauki, also the chief executive of Petra Vision Works Sdn Bhd under Datuk Vinod Sekhar’s Petra Group, who joined Setiawangsa PKR, was also present tonight.