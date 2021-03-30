Dr Noor Hisham: 1,133 Covid-19 cases, 401 in Selangor

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Health Ministry today recorded 1,113 new Covid-19 cases, up from the 941 reported a day earlier.

Yesterday daily cases fell below the 1,000 mark, for the first time since December 9 last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said Selangor accounted for the highest number of cases today, rising from 219 yesterday to 401 today.

The latest data brings the number of cumulative cases detected in the nation since the start of the pandemic to 344,018.

MORE TO COME