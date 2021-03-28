Report: Umno suspends Putrajaya division deputy Tun Faisal

According to an unnamed source, the reason given for Tun Faisal’s suspension was his criticism of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Putrajaya Umno deputy division chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has been named as the sole individual suspended six years by the party’s supreme council by two separate newspapers.

Both Utusan Malaysia and Sinar Harian separately cited Umno election director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as their source following the disclosure by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan after their supreme council meeting last night.

Tun Faisal neither affirmed nor refuted the reports.

“I’m waiting for the official statement from the Umno supreme council,” he told Utusan Malaysia when contacted afterwards.

Ahmad Maslan had refused to divulge the suspended individual’s name last night after the meeting, saying the person should be informed officially first in a letter that will include the breach of the Umno party constitution committed.

According to an unnamed source cited by Utusan Malaysia, the reason given for Tun Faisal’s suspension was his criticism of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

However, the source believes the reason was only a pretext, to impede Tun Faisal’s chances of being named as the next election candidate for Putrajaya, replacing the current incumbent Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor who is also the current head of the Umno division there.

The source told Utusan Malaysia that there had been a private meeting with some 50 division chiefs and their deputies who each signed a letter of support for the purported move.