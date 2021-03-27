Road leading up to Parliament barricaded ahead of pro-Undi18 protest

Two police cars are seen at the road leading up to the Parliament, March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Ashman Adam

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― The road leading up to the Parliament has been blocked ahead of a protest that will be held at the entrance of the building today.

Various youth and civil society groups are expected to gather in front of the Parliament building at 2.30pm today to push for the implementation of Undi18 as soon as possible.

The gathering, organised by the secretariat of “Himpunan Tuntut Undi 18” represents the many NGOs and youth who want Undi18 to be implemented immediately.

Police have also just started to arrive at the entrance, securing the entrance.

Meanwhile, a police officer told Malay Mail that no such protest will happen today as the road has been blocked.