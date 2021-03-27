PM Muhyiddin urges Malaysians to register for Covid-19 vaccination

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from Chief Nurse Lina Ibrahim at the Putrajaya District Health Office Precinct 11 February 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MUAR, March 27 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called on the people to immediately register for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He said the public should take advantage of the immunisation programme that provides Covid-19 vaccines free of charge.

The prime minister said the public should not be afraid of getting vaccinated, as he himself and his wife, Puan Sri Norainee Abdul Rahman have completed the full vaccination regimen, recently.

“I would like to call on all the people, including in Pagoh to get themselves inoculated. My wife and I have completed the two doses of the vaccine look, we are still the same (in good health).

“There is no problem, we eat and sleep normally...don’t be afraid (to take the vaccines),” he said at the Jom Ke Sekolah programme for the Pagoh parliamentary and Gambir state constituencies, as well as the Mara Education Foundation’s corporate social responsibility programme at Kompleks Sukan Pagoh, here today.

Muhyiddin who is also Pagoh member of Parliament said, according to a briefing given by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaludin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba yesterday, about seven million people have registered for the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme.

He hoped that the number would soon reach 10 million and subsequent target of 70 to 80 per cent of Malaysians (about 26 million) to receive the vaccines.

“When many people get the vaccines, our country will be much safer. The government has no other intention but to help the people. The people must also help themselves, for their own safety and health,” he said. ― Bernama