Poll: 80pc of Malaysians want regulations on vaping

― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A recent survey on vaping showed a large majority of Malaysians want the government to take more action to regulate the industry in the country.

The Malaysian Insights & Perspectives on Vape survey, commissioned by the Malaysian Vape Industry Advocacy (MVIA), also showed that 76 per cent of those polled think the country's economy will benefit from such regulations.

“The opinion poll shows most Malaysians want regulations on vape products. Official reports from the Ministry of Health indicate that there are over one million vapers in Malaysia and yet there are no regulations in place, leaving consumers no choice but to use unregulated products,” said Rizani Zakaria, president of MVIA.

“Recent reports from local industry groups have already confirmed that the vape industry has significant potential to contribute to the Malaysian economy with capabilities to create jobs, develop existing businesses and SMEs within the industry, and attract investments. This is a fact that cannot be ignored, and the government must act quickly to introduce regulations on vape products.”

The survey also showed 87 per cent Malaysians agree that tax should be imposed on vaping products and 74 per cent think that the revenue collected from vape products could be spent by the government on important sectors such as education.

“The implementation of excise tax on vape products since earlier this year is a step in the right direction towards regulating the industry.

"Many also agree that tax should be imposed on vape products as the revenue collected can be put to good use. However, the current excise taxation structure does not include vape e-liquid containing nicotine, which makes up the majority of the local market.

"This inevitably means that revenue collection will not be maximised, and the implementation of excise duties will be ineffective,” added Rizani.

The survey conducted by Green Zebras, a market research company, was commissioned to get a better understanding of Malaysians' perception on vaping and its use as a method of tobacco harm reduction.

A sample size of 1,025 Malaysian adults were polled and "is reflective of the perception of all Malaysian adults nationwide."