Over 93,000 have received second Covid jab, says Dr Adham

A nurse holds up a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — As of yesterday 93,557 individuals in the country have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to complete the dosage for immunisation, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the highest number to have completed both doses through the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme was recorded in Sarawak with 11,017 individuals, followed by Kelantan (10,726) and Kuala Lumpur (10,662).

Pahang recorded (8,639), Perak (8,164), Johor (7,955), Selangor (6,355), Kedah (5,009), Terengganu (4,649), Negeri Sembilan (4,140), Penang (3,855), Melaka (3,544), Sabah (3,220), Putrajaya (2,010), Labuan (1,759) and Perlis (1,853).

Dr Adham shared the infographic information which was uploaded on his official Twitter page today.

He said during the period, 443,124 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine with Selangor recording the highest number at 62,418 people, followed by Perak (49,535) and Sabah (41,738).

Kuala Lumpur recorded (38,645), Sarawak (36,385), Pahang (33,399), Johor (33,061), Penang (31,740), Kedah (26,316), Negeri Sembilan (21,833), Terengganu (20,503), Kelantan (19,802), Melaka (11,248), Perlis (9,533), Putrajaya (4,622) and Labuan (2,346).

The immunisation exercise launched on Feb 24, aims to immunise free of charge all people in the country, locals and foreigners alike. — Bernama