MIRI, April 18 — A sudden lane change is believed to have caused a fatal accident along Jalan Miri Bypass yesterday morning, said Miri District police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah.

He said the accident involved a two-door sports coupe driven by a 40-year-old local man and a lorry driven by a 34-year-old local man.

The sports coupe, which was travelling from Permyjaya towards Miri Airport, is suspected to have suddenly changed lanes from the right to the left side of the road.

“As a result, the rear part of the car collided with the front part of the lorry, causing both vehicles to catch fire,” he said in a statement late Friday.

The car driver, who was trapped in the vehicle and engulfed in flames, was confirmed dead at the scene while the lorry driver was uninjured.

He said the case is now being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged members of the public with information on the incident to contact Traffic Investigating Officer Insp Mohd Faizal Moktar at 012-818 6509 or 085-430 479, or to visit the nearest police station.

He also advised road users to practise prudent driving and comply with all traffic regulations to avoid endangering others. — The Borneo Post