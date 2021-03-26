Immigration Department: Only foreign workers from 15 countries allowed to work in Malaysia

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that it only allows workers from 15 countries to work in Malaysia, and that unskilled foreign workers will only be allowed to work in sectors labelled 3D: ‘Dirty, dangerous and difficult’. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― The Immigration Department of Malaysia has said that its basis and procedure for bringing in foreign workers in Malaysia is clear and concise.

In a report by Berita Harian, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that it only allows workers from 15 countries to work in Malaysia, and that unskilled foreign workers will only be allowed to work in sectors labelled 3D: “Dirty, dangerous and difficult”.

“Foreign workers are also not allowed to apply for permanent residence. Once their work pass has expired, they will be sent back to their home country.

“Action will be taken against employers who do not comply with the regulations under the Immigration Act, where one can be either fined or sentenced with jail time,” he said.

Only foreign workers from Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and India are allowed to work in Malaysia according to Khairul.

Khairul added that until December 31, 2020, there are 1.4 million foreign workers with active Temporary Workers Pass in the country.

He said that employers must renew these passes every year and pay the levy based on their industry or sector.

“Immigration is constantly runs enforcement operations and documentation checks consistently throughout the whole country. Since the start of the year, 1,197 operations have been completed and 26,008 foreigners have checked.

“From that amount, 4,745 illegal foreign workers and 56 employers have been arrested and prosecuted. 5,417 undocumented migrants were also sent back to their respective countries,” he said.