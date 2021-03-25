SDMC: Ramadan bazaars in Sarawak allowed to operate

The State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said before starting operations, the premises are required to obtain approval from the Divisional Disaster Management Committee in the division where they will operate in the state. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 25 — Ramadan bazaars are allowed to operate in Sarawak during the month of Ramadan from April 12 to May 12 in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said before starting operations, the premises are required to obtain approval from the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) in the division where they will operate in the state.

“All employees and operators must have undergone RT-PCR swab testing (with negative Covid-19 results) before commencing operations and periodic inspections will be carried out to ensure SOPs are always complied with,” the statement said.

The SOP for the operation of these premises can be obtained from the website of the Sarawak Ministry of Local Government and Housing at http://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 308 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing cumulative cases to 14,963 while two new deaths were reported, raising the death toll in the state to 101 people.

According to JPBN, the 100th death involved a 72-year-old local woman who had received treatment at Sibu Hospital where her RT-PCR test was positive for Covid-19 on February 28.

“The health condition of the patient deteriorated and she died on March 24. The patient also had co-morbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma.

“The 101st fatality involved an 88-year-old local man who had received treatment and screening for Covid-19 at Sibu Hospital and had contact with a positive case,” the statement said.

JPBN said that the patient’s health condition also deteriorated and that he died on March 25.

It added that the patient also had co-morbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipedemia (abnormal amounts of lipids in the blood). — Bernama