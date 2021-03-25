Muda says registration stifled as RoS still checking three new founders’ background

Muda vice president and lawyer, Lim Wei Jiet, along with other members of the party are seen in Putrajaya, March 25, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said today the party has yet to be registered after six months as the Registrar of Societies (RoS) claimed it is still checking the background of three new founding members.

In a short press conference before handing the letter of demand to RoS and the Ministry of Home Affairs, vice-president Lim Wei Jiet also accused the registrar body background of giving excuses, and demanded for the checks to be done within seven days or face legal action.

“The excuse given [by RoS] on March 21 was because we added three new sponsors that had to go through RoS security filters,” said Lim, who is also the party’s legal representative.

“To us, that is just an excuse by RoS to delay Muda’s registration appeal. So what we are trying to say is the need for security filtering is irrelevant and not stated in the law or Societies Act.

“Following that, we are handing a letter of demand to RoS and the ministry for them to decide on Muda’s [registration] appeal within seven days and if they did not decide then we are forced to take legal action,” Lim added.

Earlier today, news outlet The Malaysian Insight reported Muda questioning the RoS for still not allowing its application as a political party even after six months.

Its vice-president Mutalib Uthman was quoted saying that the RoS is still doing background checks on the party, and assured the public that its members do not have any criminal or corruption record.

On January 7, Muda has confirmed that its application to register itself has also been rejected by the RoS, following news that Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s application had failed.

Its president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman ten said the RoS had sent a letter informing the rejection through email.

The party then added that the government has denied its right of association, and to participate in the democratic process of the country.

It also alleged that the rejection was Perikatan Nasional government’s agenda to prevent Muda from participating in the next general election.