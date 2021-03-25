In Shah Alam, two Guinean men claim trial to cheating company manager on cash-multiplying ritual

Omar Stphane, 38, and Koroma Soloman, 47, pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read in English by a court interpreter before Judge Yang Zaimey Yang Ghazali. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, March 25 — Two Guinean men were charged at the Sessions Court here today on two counts of cheating a company director in connection with a cash-multiplying ritual and possession of 394 counterfeit notes of various currencies.

However, Omar Stphane, 38, and Koroma Soloman, 47, pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read in English by a court interpreter before Judge Yang Zaimey Yang Ghazali.

For the first count, they were jointly charged with deceiving a 52-year-old man into believing that they could conduct a cash-multiplying ritual, which prompted the victim to hand them a total of RM294,500.

The offence was allegedly committed at a mosque in Section 19 here between early February, 2020, and March 9 this year, and framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of not less than one year and not more than 10 years, with whipping and fine.

On the second count, they were jointly charged with the possession of 394 notes of various currencies, including the Malaysian Ringgit and United State’s Dollar, while fully aware that they were fake.

The offence was committed at the Section 9 train station, here at 11pm on March 9, under Section 498C of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years upon conviction.

Both men were denied bail and the court set April 19 for mention and submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khairul Aisamuddin Abdul Rahman appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Palaya Rengalah represented both accused. — Bernama