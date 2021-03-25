IGP: Everything under control; no need for RCI, MACC to get involved in police ‘cartel’ issue

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador reiterated today there was no need for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to deal with the supposed “cartel” within the police force.

Stressing that he has everything under control, Abdul Hamid explained that he has already brought up the matter for discussion with the director of Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) for necessary action to be taken.

“So do not be alarmed. I appreciate the reaction from the public and that shows how important the issue of corruption and wrongdoing by policemen is.

“When there was an opportunity for them to discuss (the issue) in public, they came out in full force. I appreciate that.

“I hope this will spur my men on, and make them realise what the public expects of them as members of the force,” he said during a press conference here.

Last week, Abdul Hamid revealed a so-called conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post through the existence of a “cartel” comprising younger officers seeking to bring him down and control the force for its purposes.

Explaining the cartel activities within the police force, the top cop said that he wants to stem the culture of corruption among cops.

