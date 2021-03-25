Concrete block from lorry falls on KL road along SUKE

According to the SUKE concessionaire, a concrete block has fallen off a lorry (not from the SUKE project) on the middle lane of #MRR2 after Hillview heading towards Ampang. ― Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― Another concrete block has fallen onto the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) today, impeding traffic during the morning rush.

However, the block was not from the SUKE project but fell off a lorry that was transporting it, the highway concessionaire said.

The announcement was made in Malay on the SUKE’s official Twitter account.

“A concrete block has fallen off a lorry (not from the SUKE project) on the middle lane of #MRR2 after Hillview heading towards Ampang,” the SUKE concessionaire posted at 7.47am.

It urged road users to follow the directions given by the traffic officers at the location.

The MRR2, also known as Federal Route 28, was built by the Public Works Department to connect neighbourhoods at the border of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

It also links up several highways ― the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP), Lebuhraya Shah Alam (Kesas), and the SUKE that is under construction.

Last Monday, three workers from China were killed and a Malaysian driver was seriously injured after one of the gantry crane components at the SUKE construction site fell and crushed a moving vehicle.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Prior to that, two women were crushed to death after parts of a flyover still under construction at SUKE collapsed onto their van on March 3. Three other van occupants, two men and one more woman, survived with injuries.