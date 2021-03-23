Pakatan urges Home Ministry to launch probe into police ‘cartel’

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin arrives for the supreme council meeting in Putrajaya March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin must immediately investigate the so-called “cartel” within the police force trying to seize power from the inside, Pakatan Harapan Secretarial Council said today.

In a joint statement, the council said the “cartel”, if it really exists, would be detrimental to the police force and the public’s perception of it.

“We have followed closely the latest media reports where the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has claimed there is a ‘cartel’ among the police force trying to topple him and continue their dirty and corrupt ways within the force.

“These statements are worrying as if such a thing exists it will affect the freedom and integrity if the police force which indirectly sully their image, reputation and integrity,” it said.

“As such, the PH Secretariat is urging the home minister to investigate if this ‘cartel’ really exists and take stern action against them. We cannot allow elements like ‘cartel’ to sneak into the force as in the end they will destroy this institution,” it added.

The statement was signed by PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Parti Amanah Negara secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, and DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Last week, Abdul Hamid revealed a so-called conspiracy within the force comprising a ‘cartel’ of younger officers seeking to bring him down.

Explaining the cartel activities within the police force, the top cop said that he wants to stem the culture of corruption among cops.

Yesterday, he was reported saying that this culture has spread to the top echelon of the force.

He also said that the matter will be addressed internally, without having to lodge a report with the Police Force Commission.